How Powerful Is The Whitechapel Chipset In New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro?

The Made By Google Whitechapel Chipset In New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 series later this year, and Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 series later this year. The design rendering of the two-pixel smartphone has been leaked. However, the design is not the only area for improvement there are rumors that the search engine giant will release its dedicated chip for the Pixel series later this year. What do you think?

Tipster Yogesh claims that Google’s new chipset (code-named Whitechapel) is based on the 5nm architecture. The custom Google Whitechapel chip developed in cooperation with Samsung using the 5 nm process will reach the performance level of Snapdragon 870. Google will focus on machine learning and chip AI to further improve its performance.

The Whitechapel chipset is powered by Mali GPU, which reportedly performs well under load. So far, one of the most exciting aspects of the rumored Google Pixel 6 series is the obvious use of the internal chipset codenamed Whitechapel, and Insider also reports that its performance is close to the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Other specifications

Google is not trying to keep up with Snapdragon 888 but instead focuses on machine learning and artificial intelligence to match the performance of other mobile chips. There will be a Mali GPU under the hood. The detailed information about the GPU is not yet known. Pixel 6 may be available. Google and T-Mobile are jointly launching many new plans, such as B. Make the Google Messaging application the standard chat application on every Android phone sold by T-Mobile. However, according to these plans, T-Mobile promises to sell more Pixel phones

We expect it will include the Pixel 6. It was also announced that the phone will be equipped with a QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A recent leak from OnLeaks shows that the phone’s screen will be 6.67 inches with perforated cutouts, the normal pixel screen will be Full HD + 120 Hz, and the device will also be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. Obviously, Google Pixel 6 will adopt a three-color peach, sand, and pink color scheme, as well as silver and black models and green variants, although these colors are inconsistent with what we see in unofficial colors Rendering.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro obviously has a 120 Hz QHD display and a 5,000 mAh battery, a built-in fingerprint scanner, and a 5GA mmWave. Obviously, the Pixel 6 lineup is expected to be launched in October, but if there is a shortage of chipsets, this may be postponed to November. Are you excited for this new launch by Google and moreover for the Whitechapel chipset? Tell us in the comments. What do you think about this chipset?

