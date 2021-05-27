PayPal Acquires Happy Returns: Post Purchase Offerings Are Going To Be Greater Than Ever

PayPal Expands Post-purchase Offerings With Happy Returns Acquisition

PayPal is the biggest name that comes to mind while we talk about Payment Apps. Now it is on the road for further development as it Acquired Happy Returns. Now it will be offering Post-purchase offers as well.

What are Happy Returns?

For those who are not familiar with Happy Return, this is a booming business due to the exponential growth of e-commerce volume and the high rate of return on goods purchased online. Happy returns eliminate the hassle of returning items, including packaging, packaging, shipping to a store or website, and printing labels. There is no expectation of a refund. After canceling the refund, the buyer will receive an email containing the credit for their original payment method. After the return, all items are processed in batches in environmentally friendly, reusable packaging boxes, with low transportation costs. In order to achieve economies of scale, they are additionally transported to the Happy Return Regional Centers in Brandon, Pennsylvania, and Van Nuys, California. Here to sort, dispose and dispose back to the brand.

Paypal Acquired Happy Returns seems like shoppers dream come true

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company that operates online payment systems in most countries/regions. The system supports online remittances and can replace traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. Sellers, auction sites, and many other commercial users need to charge him. The PayPal acquisition was due to the increase in online purchases triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in widespread returns and transaction disruptions. Happy Return currently offers 2,600 delivery locations in 1,200 U.S. cities and has established partnerships with hundreds of retail partners to make it easier for consumers to return or exchange items that may not meet their expectations for online purchases. Happy returns have established a relationship: PayPal invested $11 million in a returning company in 2019.

Happy Return and CE co-founder David Sobi said that

this represents the challenge or greater mission of PayPal, even if e-commerce is as easy and smooth as possible.

PayPal CEO Dan Shulman welcomed the acquisition and announced.

“[Here] We are evolving from a pure payment platform to a mechanism that supports digital commerce. The good news is that we are now regarded as a strategic partner for salespeople and have exchanged ideas on how to improve the checkout process. By the way , We will always do the conversion, but it is true now, how can we use the platform’s features to fully serve the dealer’s customers from commitment to loyalty and help them create more sales in the digital age

Having these Two platforms Together is like a boon for shoppers and users. Because both of them are considered as an ace in their respective fields. Because of the ongoing Pandemic, online service usage has increased immensely. Thus, this partnership seems to be one of those profitable ones. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

