New Telescope in Australia Found 1 Million New Galaxies

There was a time when a man once looked at the night sky and wondered where do these stars come from, but slowly the way science and technology developed man was successful in landing on the Moon. Today our technology has made us humans s capable that we can research those far away galaxies, constellations, and asteroids, and whatnot, just while sitting on the earth. Many of those heart-throbbing discoveries by or scientists have amazed us a lot. News has again arrived to amaze you. Let’s have a look at it.

What are galaxies actually?

A galaxy is a massive array of hydrogen, dust, and billions of stars and their solar systems. By gravity, a galaxy is held together. In the center, our galaxy, the Milky Way, also has a supermassive black hole. Some scientists think that in the universe, there may be as many as one hundred billion galaxies. ( According to Website of NASA)



Telescope in Australia Founds 1 Million New Galaxies

Vast regions of the cosmos have been explored at record speed by a strong new telescope in Australia. In just 300 hours, the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder was able to map about 3 million galaxies, 1 million of which had never been seen before. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, or CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, operates the Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder, 800 kilometers north of Perth.

Not only one dish or antenna is the telescope, but 36. They are three floors high and fiber-optic cable connected, so they combine to act as one super telescope. The array is helping out scientists to explore black holes, the existence of gravity, and the origins of the first stars. Scientists aim to discover the mysteries of how the universe has evolved by cataloging millions of galaxies.

Will it help us to find out how have we evolved?

“If we can look at their figures, where they are in the sky, and how they interact with each other then we can learn how galaxies like ours can form, and how we have come to be here on this earth,” said Douglas Bock, director of astronomy and space science for CSIRO. And if we look at a galaxy far away, maybe twelve billion light-years away, we look back in time. So we are staring at the illumination that has been released from the whole galaxy when it was only a few billion years after our universe started.

Researchers suggest that the remote location of the array in Western Australia is suitable because it is quiet and far away from Earth-based radio transmissions for this form of astronomy. Lots of work lies ahead. The CSIRO predicts that there could be as many as 1 trillion galaxies in the universe.