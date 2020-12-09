Riverdale season 5 ,Twitted “This is Riverdale 911, what is your emergency?” Release date, Cast, Plot

Riverdale is a teenage mysterious drama that gained popularity among kids as it wraps Archie’s tales. The drama is created by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa and under the production of Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios and telecasted for Fox. Initially, the first season was released on 26th January 2017, which eventually attained positive acclaims for its plot and performers.

Riverdale season 5 release date announced soon

As per the report from the series’s crew, it was stated that season 5 will go for a long time leap years around seven years. So with the idea of new changes in each character of the drama, Riverdale fans can expect season 5 in the next month, that is in January 2021.

Riverdale season 5 plot going to amaze you

The most awaited teen drama, Riverdale released another trailer regarding its release of season 5 on-screen. At the end of Riverdale season 4 several unanswered questions were starting from Betty & Archie’s thing, who’s the person behind the video, how will the series navigate the main characters heading in separate directions for college, to how will prom and graduation play out?

Well, in that case, fans are cracking every possible quest for the release of season 5. So to give a proper solution to these enthusiastic questions, we can expect all these events in season 5.

Riverdale season 5 Cast going to be change

KJ Apa performed the role of Archie Andrews

Cole Sprouse as Jughead

Lili Reinhart playing the part of Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes returns as Veronica Lodge

Kevin Keller by Casey Cott

Toni by Vanessa Morgan

Cheryl Blossom by Madelaine Petsch

Reggie Mantle by Charles Melton

Drew Ray Tanner plays as Fangs Fogarty

Erinn Westbrook will play Tabitha Tate

Riverdale season 5 Latest update

To cover the waiting years, recently, the creator of Riverdale posted a promotional poster on Twitter with a gut-wrenching caption “This is Riverdale 911, what is your emergency?”

He also added that the first three episodes of the season will be focused on solving the loose ends of season 4. Meanwhile, the first five episodes in the season will revolve around the Climax part, The Preppy Murders, Graduation, Purgatory, and The Homecoming.