Wed. Dec 9th, 2020
One Piece Here is Tamas's Character importance Episode 954 ,Release Date, Plot, cast and more

Dec 9, 2020
one piece

One Piece : For anime lovers, there are various anime that are releasing new episodes or some new season. The one piece episode is also among them which is about to telecast its new episodes for the fans. This is one of the most successful manga series which already has 953 episodes. And now 954th episode of the series is about to launch. Earlier in the 953rd episode, two emperors of the seas have finally met at Onigashima. This time users will also get an option to watch this anime with English subtitles. This show is an adventure and fantasy genre. There are kids around the globe who are interested in this watch.

One Piece RELEASE DATE, TO WATCH ONE PIECE EPISODE 954

One piece episode 954 will release on Sunday, December 13, 2020. This will telecast at 9:39am JST. The makers of the amine are releasing episodes every Sunday. You can see this new episode of the anime on Crunchyroll. Although the time might differ according to the places i.e. their zones. You can also watch this anime on Fuji TV, Korean Broadcasting System, and Spacetoon. Also on the streaming platforms such as Funimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Animelab, VRV, and other services based on your location.

ONE PIECE cast in EPISODE 954

This show has voice-over artists doing the voice-overs for the Characters. Some of the cast members are described here:-

  • Monkey D. Puffy is voiced by Mayumi Tanaka
  • Roronoa Zoro is voiced by Zazuya Nakai
  • Nam Akemi is voiced by Okamura
  • Usopp is voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi
  • Vinsmoke Sanji is voiced by Hiroaki Hirata
  • Tony Tony Chopper is voiced by Ikue Otani
  • Nico Robin is voiced by Yuriko Yamaguch
  • Franky is voiced by Kazuki Yao

ONE PIECE EPISODE 954 about

The episode’s preview shows a snow battle between a fox and an unknown character. This episode will be a filler before the flashback scenes officially begin. There are expectations that it can be related to Oden’s Emma after the preview ends with Oden slashing Kaido. This all leaves him with an X mark on his chest. Later we could also see that the fox eats the devil’s fruit. The beast pirates will capture his owner.

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

