Thu. Dec 10th, 2020
News

Elon musk Decrypted a message from Aliens, Tweet went Viral

Bymanmohan

Dec 10, 2020
Elon musk Decrypted a message from Aliens

In this vast universe, are we alone as a species or there are some other people to? The answer to this question is being searched for years but it seems there is no answer being found till now. Aliens have been one of the most favorite topics among humans to be discussed. Recently, a tweet from Elon Musk stirred up the debate of the presence of aliens. What was it, Let’s have a look.

Did Elon get a message from aliens?

In a tweet that Elon Musk did a day before yesterday, Elon Musk gave everyone a glimpse regarding the actual nature of the most contentious subject matter. As he encoded the message from aliens, Elon Musk might have made certain indications about the Alien’s presence.

Musk tweeted, ” So long, and thanks for the orifice !“-Decrypted alien message “. Without too much explanation, the message is as contentious as it hints about the Alien. Musk hasn’t said much of anything about the tweet to date.

What is said by orifice?

The ‘orifice’ is essentially the opening part, a concept used for the human body in particular. In humans, through a natural passage called a canal, duct, or meatus, there are seven natural body openings or orifices granting access to an internal cavity. But, orifice means some part of the opening, too.

What does the decrypted Alien tweet of Elon Musk signify?

‘So long and thanks for the orifice!’ is the sentence that Elon Musk tweets about Alien. The term relates to the radio series ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Cosmos.’ Douglas Adams uses the expression “So long, and thank you for all the fish” in this series. This is an amusing term used by the author to quote that ‘World is being lost and it was known to fish (dolphins). So they’ve left this world. The expression ‘Too Long…’ is simply a way of expressing it.

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

