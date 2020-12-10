Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra Committed Suicide in Chennai Hotel Room

The year 2020, bought up many of that bad news for the people all over the world, Not just we were hit by the COVID Pandemic, but many other incidents occurred too. Australian fires, Blast of the bomb of WW 2 In Poland, Death of Kobe, death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and many others too. Again, an actress is alleged that she committed suicide, What and who did that, Let’s have a look.

Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra attempts suicide

VJ Chitra, a Tamil TV star, was apparently found dead in a hotel suite in Nazarethpettai, Chennai. Subsequently, she had been spotted dangling from the ceiling fan. In the hit Vijay TV series Pandian Shops, Chitra is famous for portraying Mullai. She recently got engaged with businessman Hemant.

In In the role of Mullai at Pandian Stores, the 28-year-old actor delighted the viewers. She was claimed to have been discovered hanging at a five-star hotel in Tamil Nadu’s Nazarethpettai town. At about 2:30 a.m. last night, she headed to the hotel and was residing with her fiance called Hemanth. A few months ago, the two got hitched.

V J Chitra had a great career too

VJ Chitra was also a TV host and among the most beloved personalities in the Tamil TV industry, beyond being a famous TV star. The demise of Chitra takes back to the fore the question of mental wellbeing and also how urgent

measures for the well-being of our celebrities will have to be taken by the film and television industry.

On social media, she was very active and used to thrill fans with beautiful images and messages of positivity. And to the bullies on her Instagram account, she was also recognized for her encouraging remarks. As yet there is no clarification about the death of Chitra from her parents. In the Tamil industry, Chitra worked as a host and presenter on various Television channels. At the time, she was acting in Pandian Stores, and her fans liked her very much. Via her role as Mullai, the actress has earned a huge fanbase.

Also Read- Elon musk Decrypted a message from Aliens, Tweet went Viral