My hero Academia is one of the Japanese famous superhero manga series. The manga was written as well as illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It brought attention from people after being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since 7th of July 2014. And subsequently, it was published in the weekly Shonen Jump magazine for English readers. The light novel is made up of four volumes.

My Hero Academia Chapter 294 Released date

Lately, it was noted that the “My Hero Academia chapter 293” got its release on the 6th of December 2020, so it was no wonder for the fans to expect chapter 294. On the other hand, there were many spoilers with fake information about the chapter title and picture. So in that case, the real source has released My Hero Academia chapter 294 in their original version and also promised that the English version will be released before the 12th of December 2020 for English viewers. And TADA- they kept their promise and officially announced that chapter 294 will be out on the 13th of December on various websites to read such as MangaPlus and Viz. moreover, you can read it for the next three weeks freely on the Shonen Jump app too.

My Hero Academia Plot going to amaze you Chapter 294

So it was clear that the new chapter will start from the end of chapter 293’s cliffhanger. So in the previous chapter, we got to read about the fight between the pro heroes and villains, miro’s flashback, coordination with Eri, the revelation of Bakugo’s hero name, and so on. Coming to the present chapter 294 plot, we can expect the capture of villains and Gigantomachia’s never-ending sleep.

ALSO READ : Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 2, Will see Falco and other young cadets,

My Hero Academia Chapter 294 cast

Eri

Lemillion

Deku

Tamaki Amajiki

Ochako Uraraka

Flashback)

Shota Aizawa

Tsuyu Asui

Nejire Chan

Best Jeanist

Dynamight

Ingenium

Compress

Spinner

Gigantomachia

Dabi and other notable characters.

My Hero Academia chapter 294 Details

Meanwhile, English readers can start going for My Hero Academia chapter 294 on various regions following the list given below;

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, December 13th, 2020

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, December 13th, 2020

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, December 13th, 2020

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, December 13th, 2020