Shrek 5 to be on Theatre in mid of 2022, ogre will raise up his babies according to new world, cast and Plot

Shrek 5 : Shrek Series officially started in the year 2001. It’s an American animated movie with a taste of comedy, romance, and fantasy. It revolves around a green ogre who has a warm heart. Voices of lead characters in the movie were given by:

Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona

Mike Myers as Shrek

John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad

Eddie Murphy as Donkey

It’s a love story between Shrek and Princess Fiona which advances overtime. The movie premiered at The Cannes Film Festival, in 2001. It caters to the taste of both adults and kids which makes it a must-watch family movie. It has been nominated for and offered a number of awards including the Academy Award. Shrek has won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

So far “Shrek” had four films running but the viewers still long for the daily life of the green ogre and most importantly everyone wants to see how he rolls with his ogre kids. It was in first in the year 2016 that the production gave a clue about the release of Shrek 5. But due to some internal matters, it couldn’t make it to the screens. But according to the production team of Shrek, the fifth part is scheduled to release in September 2022. It could’ve been sooner but like many others, they also had to halt the production due to the scare of COVID-19.

About Shrek 5 writer and Director

Written by: Michael McCullers,

Produced by: Chris Meledandri

According to the team, this new movie will be as per the current trends and will showcase the kids as per the new generation.

ALSO READ : My Hero Academia Chapter 294, we can expect the capture of villains and

Shrek is about an ogre who loved to go by his life in his swamp. He had to face problems because of Lord Farquaad, and whilst fighting for his home he met Princess Fiona. They fell in love, got married, and started a family together. Shrek 5 will make new and interesting additions to the amazing story.