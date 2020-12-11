Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-2021 starts in Australia, Streaming live coverage on the SonyLIV App

With the successful progression of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and similar other leagues across various other countries, the Big Bash League (BBL) is another such sought-after cricket league which starts in Australia. During this league, different competitors have multiple face-offs to acquire the ultimate glory and success of their own specific region. During this hyped span of time, in the current Big Bash League 10, 61 matches are required to take place, including the five special knockout-round matches, which will occur within the next two months, being played and watched from every nook and corner across Australia. It officially starts from December 10, which is on a Thursday.

First Ever Match For The Season Is Hobart Hurricanes Against Sydney Sixers

Hobart Hurricanes will face Sydney Sixers head on for a full battle for the first match of the Big Bash League 2020-2021 opener at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday. With Carlos Brathwaite and D’Arcy Short, both teams have tremendously talented players and have never failed to deliver an entertaining performance for the anticipated audience. A small downpour is expected to interrupt the match so most eyes will look out for the skies while the rest of the fans hope to witness the ending including the entire 40-overs of the full game, praying for the rain to have little to no effect on the ongoing match.

Dates, Teams and Usual Details Of The BBL 2020-2021

Viewers can watch all the matches which will be broadcasted with LIVE coverage on Sony Ten, Sony SIX, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten HD. Fans can also stream the game’s live coverage on the SonyLIV app. The full schedule of the BBL 2020-2021 will take place from December 10 to February 6, 2021. The 8 usual full squads of the BBL are Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Sidney Sixers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers, with captains Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Callum Ferguson, Moses Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade and Travis Head, respectively. The full list of the matches is available online. During the current pandemic with almost little to no entertainment for most humans quarantined home alone, the BBL serves as one of the best entertainment shows ever possible.

ASLO READ: Shrek 5 to be on Theatre in mid of 2022, ogre will raise up his babies according to new