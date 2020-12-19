Fast and Furious part 9, fans impatient To know about the cast and release date, Cast and plot

Fast and Furious is an action movie which is all about racing, mostly illegal street battles and the life around it. The masterpiece was created by Gary Scott. The franchise is very popular and loved worldwide. You’ll see Fast and Furious theme parks, video games, TV series, and whatnot. It premiered in the year 2001 and is still ruling.

Fast and Furious part 9 release

The 9th part of the household name, Fast and Furious will be played in Cinemas in the year 2021. If everything goes as per the set schedule and plans, fans will get a special gift in the next year. The pandemic situation is controlling most of the businesses these days and it will obviously affect the number of people who turn up for a movie. But there’s hope one can cling onto. Everyone deserves to have a piece of good luck.

All the parts together can be called, The F9 Saga or The Fast Saga. There also reports an addition of two more parts to The Fast Saga.

Fast and Furious part 9 Cast

Dom played by the original actor Vin Diesel

Tej by Chris

Letty by Michelle Rodriguez

Roman played by Tyrese Gibson

Paul Walker was an inseparable part of The Franchise, who was irreplaceable when it came to playing the part of Brian O’Conner. He gained insurmountable fame because of his excellent acting skills and beautiful features. But Paul Walker died in the year 2013 after getting severely injured in a car crash. Later his part was played by Cody and Caleb. To give proper tribute to Walker, the song “See You Again” sung by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa was included in the movie.

The fans who went crazy after the release of the trailer on Jan 31, have been waiting for some scoop on the ninth part. It is officially been declared by the moviemakers that the filming is over, everything is in place for a release. The movie will be released in the first half of 2021, probably in May.