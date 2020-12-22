Kevin Greene Former NFL and WWE star passes away at 58, left behind his wife Tara and two children

Considered as one of the greatest pass rushers of all time in NFL and former wrestler, Kevin Greene, aged 58, reportedly took his last breath at his home in Florida. As of now, no reason for his death has been given. Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II mourned over his death. He left behind his wife Tara and two children. He played 225 NFL matches in his 15-year career from 1985 to 1999. With 160 sacks in his tremendous career, he ranks third amongst all time sack leaders. He was included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. During his successful NFL career, he played as a star linebacker. He was also given a place in the National Football League 1990s All-Decade Team. After his long 15 year career, he ventured in World Championship Wrestling (WCW). After the wrestling career, he started his career as a linebacker coach for various NFL teams like Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

About Kevin Greene

Born on July 31, 1962 in New York, Greene started playing football at a young age. He was an alumnus of Auburn University and led the team in SEC (Southeastern Conference) where he won Defensive Player of the Year Award in 1984. He was also active in his military career and went on to become second lieutenant in the Alabama Army National Guard and later on earned the rank of Caption. Greene started off his NFL career with Birmingham Stallions in 1985. Later on he became a star linebacker and played for many teams in NFL such as Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He was particularly known for his sack and went on to become one of the greatest “sack legends” of all time. Green retired from NFL in the year 1999 after a successful NFL player. He spent his last few years in giving his valuable coaching to various teams. American Football will always remember the contribution of this legend “Hall of Famer” Kevin Greene.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Engaged To Boyfriend Dalton Gomez, Shows Off Diamond Ring