CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister in view of Covid-19 situation

The CBSE Board exams for the 10th and 12th won’t be conducted till February 2021. The Ministry of Education, on Tuesday, headed by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” denied any such scenario. According to the Education Minister, the decision has been taken in view of the current pandemic situation due to COVID-19. The minister announced this decision during a webinar with teachers on the issue of much-awaited CBSE board exams. This decision was quite evident, with many states witnessing spikes in the number of new corona cases; it is not practical to conduct CBSE Board exams. The minister also asserted that though online education has got a great boost especially in the pandemic situation still it was impossible for the board to conduct while exam in the online mode. “Exams cannot be just canceled every time due to pandemic situation’’ He further stated that canceling board exams and declaring results on the basis of assessment is not a viable approach. Students passing Board level without taking exams will face difficulties in getting admission in colleges and universities, the minister said. On being questioned on the issue of reduction in the syllabus, the education minister reiterated that CBSE has already reduced the syllabus by 30% and exams will be conducted in accordance with the reduced syllabus only. There was also some concern about the practical exams to which the ministry said that alternatives to practical exams will be ventured in case students are not able to take practice exams before the commencement of exams. “ Fear of Corona continues after the discovery of a new Strain of the virus”

CBSE Board exams

In General, CBSE Board exams are conducted in Feb-March of Academic Year, however till Tuesday; there was no clarity from the Board about the fate of 10th and 12th class examinations. But now after clarification from the ministry, the Board exams stand postponed till Feb’2021. The Education ministry has asserted that any decision on conducting the board examination will be taken after assessing the

pandemic situation. It may be noted that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, 2020 Board exams were deferred in the middle of the schedule, and later on, the results were declared on the basis of the assessment scheme. Schools too, all over the country, remain closed till October 15, when the government allowed partial reopening. However, several states chose to keep schools closed in order to prevent a spike in infections. Also, the new coronavirus strain found in the UK is now a major cause of concern.

