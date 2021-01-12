Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G looks revealed, Sleekness is its main attraction

Making a revolutionary change in the field of rugged smartphones, Tech Company Blackview has come up with his “sleek and compact” Smartphone BL6000 Pro 5G. The thing which makes it different (and better) than other rugged phones presently in the market is its slim design. This smartphone is so much sleek that it can easily fit inside your pocket. However the “compact” design doesn’t come with a cost to compromising rugged aesthetics and functionality, thanks to the manufacturers. Moreover, the smartphone is providing 5G compatibility which will attract the customers.

The smartphone stands apart in all the rugged specification particularly water resistant technology

This new smartphone from Blackview doesn’t compromise with rugged specifications. This device is fully water, dust & dirt proof and comes with IP68, IP69K certification. Particularly, talking about waterproof feature, the device uses Nano moulding technology and waterproof membrane which makes this a real “rugged smartphone. It can also absorb peculiar conditions such as drops and bumps. The device is immensely powerful and runs smoothly thanks to its 8GB RAM and 256 GB in-built storage. This new entrant is powered by 800 SOC processor and helps in smooth functioning of the device without any sign of lagging at all.

The market of Rugged Smartphone will be changed by this entrant

Let’s talk a bit about its camera and video feature as it has become an essential thing for any smartphone in recent times. This device is powered by 48 MP primary cameras and with the help of 5G supported SOC user can live stream with a tremendous speed of 1.25Gbps per second upload speed. The device also sports GPS support for real time navigation which can further be enabled to track the day to day activity. To sum up the review, we can surely say that this device will be a tough competition for all other rugged phones in the market. With some breathtaking innovations and technological advancements, this smartphone will surely excite the “rugged smartphones arena”.

Also Read-Broadway Musical for Mean girls Will Remain Closed, No more shows until