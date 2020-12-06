Recently there were so many specs regarding another unreleased Nokia smartphone that has appeared online. It was spotted on China’s accepted TENAA credential, the listing also included the Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1335.

Release date of Nokia TA-1335 smartphone

One of the mysterious questions regarding the Nokia TA-1335 smartphones is when can we expect them? So in that way, the speculations, as well as the release date, are yet to be disclosed but as per the sources reported on TENAA, we can expect some unexpected elements from this super cool Nokia model. Coming to the price part, it was acknowledged that the latest and the unknown smartphone will arrive at the market with the 1000 to 2000 yuan price tag. Meanwhile in other regions, looking at its specifications, one can expect this phone at a pretty good rate for its budget segment.

Nokia TA-1335 smartphone specs and display features

Display: It was revealed that the Nokia TA-1335 may have a display screen like that of the Nokia C3. But in this latest creation, it comes along with an additional front-facing LED flash.

Display screen dimension: Nokia TA-1335 smartphone will estimate at 81mm of length 44.5mm of breath and 22mm of width.

Weight: Nokia TA-1335 smartphone will weigh around 122g.

Storage capacity: It was professed that the Nokia TA-1335 will come with 64GB internal storage.

Memory: As per the statements released by TENAA, we can notice that the smartphone will have a memory of 2GB RAM.

Operating system: Android 10.

Processor: TENAA’s listing says that the smartphone will be powered by a quad-core processor.

Sensor: In TENAA’s listing, there was a point regarding the presence of a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia TA-1335 smartphone key features

Camera: It was stated that the smartphone will arrive with an 8MP primary camera, an 8MP front camera.

SIM facilitation: Noted that it will be a 4G with voltage, a micro SD card slot.

Battery: 2,500mAh battery with long-lasting power.

Available variant: It was revealed that Nokia TA-1335 might reach the customers under two different variants one is Navy Blue and the other Champagne.