Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano notebook makes an announcement about the new Product, i5 11th Gen with 16 GB

Lenovo is a Chinese company which makes electronics gadgets and is marketing all over the world. It designs and distributes laptops, desktops, handsets, and other devices. As of October of the current year, it has been labeled as the world’s largest PC marketer. Besides the company’s own design team, Lenovo also has its hands on two superior business lines ThinkBook and ThinkPad. ThinkPad has played an important role for space stations too, as for a long time it was the only gadget that astronauts were allowed to carry to International Space Station. It was under IBM initially but later all design and marketing were handed over to Lenovo.

Recently, at the Black Fun Ceremony in China, Lenovo made an announcement about the ThinkPad X1 Nano notebook.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano notebook features

Weight 907 grams,

Thick 13.83mm

RAM 16 GB

Display 13-inch micro edge screen,

Ratio 16:10,

Brightness 450 nits

Resolution 2160×1350 pixels,

Battery 48 Watt-hour capacity,

Rate Of Charging 80% in 1 hour, fast charging

Material aviation-grade carbon fiber

Core Processor 11th Gen,

face recognition,

fingerprint sensor,

Dual Thunderbolt four ports

Core Processor (available versions)

Core i5-1160G7,

Core i5-1130G7

The Gadget also comes with a version that has a capacity of 120 GB and works on a 5G network.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano notebook price and availability

Starting Price: 1530 USD or 9999 Yuan for Core i5-1130G7,

1683 USD or 10,999 yuan for Core i7-1160G7,

2142 USD for Core i7-1160G7

Released in September, but only is official now and will be available at the rates mentioned above. Soon the gadget will be made available for online buyers in India through Amazon and Flipkart. For now, other members of the ThinkPad X1 family-like ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga are available on the shopping interfaces.