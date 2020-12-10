MIUI 12.5 by Xiaomi confirms in its rolling out, includes the desktop mode Check Out its Features

Xiaomi has always been giving major and amazing updates to its users. Recently the company has announced the launch of MIUI 12 and it has made various changes in the devices in which it was rolled out. MIUI was launched in April. Now again the company has revealed the arrival of MIUI 12.5. There will be multiple changes with the introduction of this new MIUI. The company made the announcement about the MIUI 12 to only 30 devices. This new MIUI 12.5 is only be tested in China. Later it will be available around the globe. However, the company has not made the official announcement about the launch of this new MIUI 12.5. The start of this suspends beta testing will begin for a week from December 14. According to the sources it is expected to arrive on flagship Mi and Redmi smartphones first. Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices are running with MIUI 12. It is also expected that such devices will only have the new MIUI 12.5 update.

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Features

As the company itself has not revealed any information regarding MIUI 12.5. But here are some expected changes which new updates could make. Here is a glimpse of some expected features:-

It is expected to improve privacy settings.

It will introduce various animation changes to the default launcher and power menu.

It could also offer a redesigned volume menu and a cleaner app

The users could also get the option to convert and screenshot to a PDF.

It will also give an overhauled notification center.

It will include the desktop mode as it is.

It is not clear when the update could be rolled out in other countries. But it will surely bring too much entertainment for the users while using the upgraded devices. Xiaomi has been doing a great job when it comes to the upgrades. Recently the company has even canceled the MIUI 12 update to some of its devices. So we cannot say much about the devices which will have MIUI 12.5. Until and unless the company gave the proper information we cannot say much about the MIUI 12.5 update.