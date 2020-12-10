Infinix Smart HD smartphone with 5000 mAh Massive battery and X1 Android TV India soon in the market

Infinix is one of the most growing brands around the globe. The consumers are liking the devices which give motivation to the company to grow in various fields. This has resulted in the company is now dealing with smartphones, Android TV, and many other devices. Recently the company has revealed the launch dates of the Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphone. Not only this also revealed the date of X1 Android TV for India. According to the sources the company gave the information that they wanted to launch the smartphone before 2020 ends. So now the company has made to its words and revealed the date.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphone launch date and price

The device is expected to be available between Rs 8000 to Rs 10000. This is considered to be a mid-range mobile phone. The dates which are revealed by the company for the launch of this device is December 16, 2020. For the Infinix users, this launch date brings too much excitement among them to buy this amazing gadget. Those who want to buy this gadget could grab it from Flipkart on December 14 in India. As the device will be unveiled through Flipkart only.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Smartphone Specifications

The device is expected to have 6.1 inch IPS HD+ display

It will have a resolution of 1400 × 720 pixels

The processor on which the device will run is not known

It has 8-megapixel front and rear cameras

It has 5000 mAh battery support

The device has 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is expanded up to 256 GB using micro SD card.

Infinix X1 Android TV specifications

Television will be available in 32 inches and 43 inch

It has a Bezel-less design

It will offer 400 nits brightness

It has 24W box speakers

It has Dolby audio

It gives HDR 10 compatibility

It has Google’s Android TV certification.

Infinix X1 Android TV Launch date

The device is expected to be launched on December 14, 2020. Those who want to buy this amazing television can purchase it from Flipkart.