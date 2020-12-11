New iPad soon to be launch by Apple in Spring 2021 with amazing Specs and features

Apple is one of the most renowned brand in terms of smartphones, MacBook, iPad, and various other devices. The company has even started its new range in the world of fitness. This will also bring some more exciting devices for the lovers of the Apple. Now the company is planning to launch a new iPad for its consumers. As the Apple devices never fails to satisfy it’s customers. This new iPad will also have amazing Specifications and features. Although the price of the devices are quite high but we cannot deny the quality of the device is marvellous. This bring the excitement among the consumers to buy the device of Apple. Recent the company has introduced a wide range of iPad in the market. This new range includes the eighth generation iPad and the new iPad Air. The new range will surely have some major changes as compared to its previous devices.

Apple iPad Launch Date

There is no such information about the date on which the new range of the Apple will launch. But one thing is for sure that it will be launched in Spring 2021.

Apple iPad Specs

The device is expected to have the same design as the company was providing previously in its Apple devices.

The new generation of the device will have a bigger inch display. As this has 10.5 inch display

The new Apple iPad will be powered by Apple A13 chipset.

The company has an updated version of the chipset. And it has also been working on various Chipsets which will be providing some great benefits to users as the major one is the speed of the device will improve.

This new device will be slightly lighter and also be a thinner device.

It will have the Home button

It will have Touch ID sensor

It even offers the Face ID

There will be no USB Type-C port this time in the device

It will have the lightning connectors

The device could have the storage capacity of 64 GB

Although the company itself has not launched the price of the product. But it could be lower like it starts from the range of $299.

