Solo leveling Chapter 156 Delayed: Latest Release Date, Spoilers, leaks and Where to read

Solo Leveling is a South Korean online Novel written by Chugong. Even since its release on July 25, 2016, it has gained popularity among the audience and has been serialized on Kakao’s digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage. On 4th November 2016, seeing its popularity and the love that the fans had, D&C Media published Solo Leveling under their Papyrus label and Webnovel has licensed the novel in English under the title Only I Level Up.

There are a total of 155 chapters to date and Solo Leveling Chapter 156 will be released in just a week. Solo Leveling is one of the most interesting and dramatic Korean fantasy drama that is currently very popular among the audience.

RELEASE DATE FOR SOLO LEVELING CHAPTER 156

Solo Leveling chapters are provided on a weekly basis. After the end of Chapter 155, Solo Leveling Chapter 156 was initially announced to be released on 16th June, Wednesday, or 17th June, Thursday depending on the area. Unfortunately, due to the author’s poor health, it has been reported that Solo Leveling Chapter 156 will be delayed for another week in a row and as a result fans will now be able to view the next chapter dubbed “Final Moments,” on Thursday, July 1 at midnight, KST. This corresponds to Wednesday, June 30th in several time zones, including the United States, Canada, and Europe – approximately a week from now.

Timing for different Zones

8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (June 30)

10:00 a.m. Central Time (June 30)

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (June 30)

4:00 PM (British Time) (June 30)

WHERE CAN WE READ SOLO LEVELING?

Tapas Media has the official English translation of Solo Leveling. The digital platform now includes 141 chapters, with new chapters released every Monday. Tappy Toon, on the other hand, should be your first stop if you want to read the most recent chapters. Aside from that, you may keep up with the newest developments in SL manhwa on Kakao Page.

SUMMARY

The manga’s premise is based on a tale in which monsters have overrun human countries. Humans have developed supernatural abilities in order to defend themselves. Sung Jin – Woo is the series’ main character. Who passes away, and when he awakens, he has some unique and amazing skills that he intends to utilize to unravel the riddle of the dragon realm. Despite the commotion that followed the appearance of a weird gateway in the skies above Seoul, Chapter 155 was largely heartwarming, fulfilling fans’ love desires; Cha Hae-in and Jin-Woo finally enjoyed spending time together. They spent what they believe to be their final minutes together since they don’t know what will happen. We anticipate that the following chapters will be considerably more serious and brutal, with little, if any, romance it is up to the fans to determine if this is for the best or not!

