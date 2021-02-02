Rapper Silento Arrested and Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Rapper silento is Arrested and charged for his cousin’s murder.

Ricky Hawk, popularly known as silento has been arrested. He charged with the murders of his cousin whose body found in DeKalb County, Georgia. His cousin found shot dead in December.

Silento was booked on allegations of murder on Sunday as per authorities. Ricky Hawk.

What do official police Reports say?

As per the official police report of DeKalb county, Frederick Rooks (Silento’s cousin) found on the road of panthersville, southeast Atlanta. He was only 34. Police responded to complain on the 21st of January at 3:30 am. They found his body with multiple gunshots.

However, why silento got arrested remains a mystery because the police department hasn’t revealed any details as of now. His management remained silent on this issue.

Hence there is no confirmation, why he is suspicious of murdering his cousin.

Silento and police :

This is not the first time silento got arrested, recently he got arrested for speeding but this time allegations and charges are of murder. If silento has any involvement in this matter he might not be getting fresh air and freedom anytime soon.

Consequence silento will face :

Silento’s music career is going pretty well in 23 years Of age he made quite a name for himself. If he found guilty his music career is going to ruin and he will face charges of murder

Stay tuned with us for further more updates on this matter. We will update you as soon as any official statement will out.