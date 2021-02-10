Bethesda Going Under: What did the Microsoft acquisition really mean?

Is Bethesda going out of business?

As Microsoft acquires Skyrim and Fallout owner Bethesda Softworks, many fans wonder what this could mean for the future of Bethesda games. While Bethesda may not be going out of business for good, the game giant has been recently acquired by a company much bigger. Microsoft has acquired the Skyrim and Fallout owner, Bethesda Softworks. As of this date, it is unknown what Microsoft’s plans are for the game giant. One thing is certain: fans have mixed opinions regarding the new state of affairs in Bethesda.

Even though many fans are disappointed by recent titles such as Fallout 76, fans believe a new ownership by Microsoft may be the key to a future game’s improvement. Other fans determine that with Microsoft’s decision may lead to an Xbox Series X exclusive line of games in the future. However, only time will tell if these rumors are true.

Who is Bethesda owned by?

ZeniMax Media, the previous owner of Bethesda, sold to Microsoft at a price of $7.5 billion. Many fans wonder why the acquisition came so suddenly. Many theorize that it is in anticipation of the Xbox Series X’s release. However, due to the track record of Microsoft concerning exclusive titles, this may be a far-fetched assumption. Microsoft lost the battle in exclusive software against Sony in the previous generation of consoles. Exclusivity is a lowered priority due to the xCloud and PC releases. Fans may be surprised to realize that the Bethesda line of games won’t be linked to the Xbox Series X.

Is ID Software owned by Bethesda?

Bethesda still owns ID Software. Despite the acquisition, the owner of Doom, Wolfenstien, and Quake is still property of Bethesda. However, fans still question the individual futures of these titles. As the next generation of console arrives quickly on the scene, the question of whether any will be exclusive to Xbox or not remains an important question for buyers. Additionally, ID Software is an active producer of upcoming titles. Exclusivity remains an important factor for buyers as the next generation of consoles arrives. As one of the pioneers of the first person shooter, Microsoft’s obtaining of ID Software may prove effective in the upcoming console wars.

Who is the CEO of Bethesda?

Now that Bethesda is no longer owned by ZeniMax Media, Robert Altman is no longer the CEO of Bethesda. Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, is now effectively the CEO of Bethesda. As Microsoft acquires Bethesda, and additionally the popular Fallout and Skyrim series, this new CEO will have many key decisions on his hands. While many fans are concerned for the future of Bethesda, another key component of this new ownership is Bethesda’s previously existing titles. Many fans speculate that as Microsoft acquires Bethesda, additions will be made to the Xbox Game Pass. Xbox owners remain hopeful and optimistic.

Is Bethesda a bad company?

Fans of Bethesda hope for improvement in the future. As Microsoft acquires Bethesda, fans of Skyrim and Fallout hope for improvements and changes to the games they expect. Many fans traditionally believe that the company is bad. Hopefully, as a new company acquires Bethesda, fans will see new hope in a game company with potential.