Oppo A53s 5G Smartphone Launching Soon – Here’s What’s New

PPO A53s 5G smartphone receives official:

Oppo is the emblem of clever smartphones recognized for their Affordability. Oppo has released its 5G smartphone. A53s is directed to be the most low-cost 5G smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity seven hundred chipsets. Oppo will provide the telecell smartphone with better RAM and garage capacity.

Oppo A53s additionally packs a five,000mAh battery. Oppo hasn’t discovered an awful lot approximately the A53s launching in India so we’ll be patient with what different modifications the employer makes. The telecellsmartphone capabilities a 6.5-inch LCD show with a decision of 1,600×720 pixels and a display refresh price of 90Hz The triple rear cameras consist of a thirteen-megapixel number one sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel intensity sensor. The handset comes with a 6.five-inch waterdrop show and an 89% display-to-frame ratio.

The show comes with a gaggle of modes which include Night mode, Eye consolation mode, and low-brightness flicker-unfastened mode. Oppo A53s 5G comes with an assist for Dual SIM Dual Standby (5G). even as speaker approximately garage It comes with 128GB of the integrated garage. It packs a 5000 mAh battery, which’s stated to supply a communication time of 37.8 hours and video playback for 17.7hours with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inner garage.

Oppo A53s 5G camera specification :

It comes with AI triple digital digicam The telecellsmartphone has a thirteen-megapixel number one sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset comes with up to fifteen picture graph filters and 10 video filters.

The preloaded AI Scene Recognition enables realize as many as 22 unique image scenarios. On the front, there’s an eight-megapixel selfie digital digicam. From the fee factor of view, it’s miles the maximum low-priced 5G telecellsmartphone withinside the Indian marketplace at the moment.



The OPPO A53s 5G will cross on sale in India on May second at 12:00 PM solely from Flipkart. You can get a Rs 1,250 bargain at the telecellsmartphone in case you make the fee via HDFC Bank credit score and debit cards. There is likewise a five percentage bargain at the smartphone with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit scorecard.



Key Specs:

OPPO A53s 5G MediaTek Dimensity seven-hundred MT6833 6 GBProcessor

6.52 inches Display 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MPRear digital digicam

8 MP Selfie digital digicam 5000 mAh Battery

Other connectivity alternatives consist of dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. has SIM card slots and each of them can use at the 5G simultaneously.