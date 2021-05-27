Anker Soon To Launch Its Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Competition With Its Android TV Dongle

Anker is working on a new Android TV dongle to counter Amazon’s Fire TV stick.

4K Anker Innovations is a Chinese electronics company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. It is famous for producing computer and mobile phone peripherals. These peripherals include phone chargers, power adapters, earphones, earphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, and flashlights, Screen protectors, and more under different brands. Anker is currently working on a new Android TV dongle, which will use Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. Ankers brand Nekers announced its first streaming experience.

The news of this Tv stick released via 9to5Google. We can get the product later this year. According to a tweet from the Japanese Twitter account Nebulas, the device will be called “Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle” and will be provided with Android 10. According to Nebula, the dongle will be launched in Japan “around September”.

Since most modern Nebulas Android TV products are sold globally, it is very likely that the dongle will not only be sold in Japan. However, Anker has not confirmed any plans to launch Nebula streaming keys in markets outside of Japan. He pointed out that Anker Innovations has subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Until 2017, almost all of Anker Innovations equipment was sold on the Amazon market.

According to @AndroidTVRumor, the Nebula Stream dongle design is mainly based on the reference design already used by Philips. Let us look at the system from all angles. It seems that it has a high-quality structure. What do you think of the design?

The Amazon Fire TV stick is one of the best available in the market. When Anker develops such products, it is a real challenge for the company. Amazon Fire TV Stick Design Seminar The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is small and easy to watch. This is the purpose of this device. It is designed to be inserted into the back of the TV and will not be seen during the entire life cycle. The device is stylish, black, and a bit clumsy, with an Amazon logo on the top and an HDMI port on the front. And a micro USB port for the side power supply. Due to its size, it cannot simply be connected to certain HDMI ports on certain TVs.

However, Amazon included an HDMI extension cable in the box to solve this problem. Also includes a Type A USB cable to the microphone. USB, power supply device for power supply, and Alexa voice remote control to control Fire TV Stick 4K. If the TV has a USB port that can provide enough power for the Fire TV Stick 4K, there is no need to use an AC adapter. The device specifications include 8 GB of onboard storage for applications, a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, and Bluetooth 5.

