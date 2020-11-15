This Diwali is very special for Akshay Kumar whose latest film is Laxmii had got a biggest opening on Disney +Hotstar. Everyone is enjoying in festive fervor on Diwali, Akshay had took the opportunity to announce about his new film Ram Setu. In the Instagram he shared the first look poster of the film which endeavors which revolve around the ideals of Ram in an attempt to keep them alive.

Akshay Kumar announcement

Akshay Kumar said that the film will link together by the generations to come with this Deepawali, he said let all they try to keep alive of the ideal’s of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building with a bridge named as setu that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead and here is our humble attempt of Ram Setu begins. He also greeted as “Wishing you and your family and friends a very Happy Deepawali,” Akshay Kumar wrote in his tweet.

First look poster

The first look of Ram Setu juxtaposes Akshay Kumar’s image with that of Lord Ram. Akshay were a saffron scarf around his neck and he seen to be walking in a surreal path through the sea. Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed the films like The Zoya Factor, Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden among others. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is directing Akshay’s upcoming Prithviraj, is credited as the creative producer on the film and the Ram Setu was produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Akshay Kumar also starred in the recently released movie named Laxmii which premiered on Disney +Hotstar. Laxmii was received with middling reviews. In the meanwhile, Akshay Kumar already has a busy roster ahead of him. On the day of Rakhi this year he announced another film titled Raksha Bandha. The movie has locked and on November 5, 2021 announced as the release date.

Akshay Kumar upcoming projects

Atrangi Re in which Akshay Kumar was costars with Sara Ali Khan and south actor was Dhanush. That was directed by Aanand L Rai and the film had booked on Valentine’s Day 2021 as its release date. The thriller movie Bell Bottom and Prithviraj which is based on a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan are also in the lineup for Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi which was Akshay Kumar is going to foray into Rohit Shetty’s cop in the universe that is expected to release in theatres between January and March. Apart from that Prithviraj, Akshay’s are the upcoming films that include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.