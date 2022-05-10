Michael Strahan still dating Kayla Quick?, history of his Ex-Wives and all related information

Michael Anthony Strahan is a former defensive player in the National Football League (NFL). The New York Giants selected him as the 40th overall in the 2nd round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He had a fairly average career in the NFL, with winning the Super Bowl trophy only once, that in 2007. In addition to being a football commentator on Fox NFL Sunday, the former seven-time Pro Bowler is a retired seven-time Pro Bowl champion. In 2014, he was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After retiring, Strahan became a TV personality, as he started anchoring ABC’s Good Morning America and Live! with Kelly and Michael, for which he won two Daytime Emmy Awards. In 2016, he left the program to join Good Morning America on a permanent basis.

Michael Strahan and Relations with his Ex-wives

Michael Strahan, a well-known TV personality and former NFL player has been married twice, first to interior designer Wanda Hutchins in 1992 and then to Jean Muggli in 1996. Both marriages were doomed to fail.

Jean Muggli: After separating from Wanda for three years, Michael met Jean Muggli, whom he married in 1999. In 2004, the couple welcomed two lovely twin daughters. However, since Jean filed a domestic violence lawsuit against Michael, things appear to have gotten a little more tricky. Despite the fact that the couple divorced in 2006, the claims continued to circulate on social media for a long time, resulting in a sour ending to their relationship.

Wanda Hutchins: Michael and Wanda married in 1993, and they have two children, a girl, and a son. The couple’s marriage, however, only lasted a little more than three years before they announced their divorce in 1996.

Michael Strahan dating Kayla Quick?

The former football player’s current marital status is single, however, he is dating Kayla Quick, another social media personality. Michael Strahan has been linked to Kayla Quick since the two met at a Super Bowl afterparty in 2015. The couple is said to have started seeing one other in 2015, and their bond is growing deeper as time goes on.

Kayla worked as a cocktail server in the past. She also worked as a stripper in Tampa, Florida’s “Thee DollHouse.” Her current occupation remains a mystery. Strahan’s girlfriend, on the other hand, has a shady past, having been arrested twice as a teenager. She was jailed again at the age of 18 for robberies of $6000 in jewelry.

Despite the fact that the pair have not been photographed together in a long time, there has been no formal declaration announcing their split, the couple is believed to still be together. Michael and Kayla are a terrific couple who complement each other nicely, making them one of the greatest couples files.

Furthermore, despite the fact that Strahan’s dating life has been littered with stumbling blocks, his current relationship with Kayla appears to be going swimmingly.

