Mon. Jan 25th, 2021
News

New Disney Animals and Stitch Magnets Arrive at EPCOT for International Festival of the Arts 2021

ByJessica Kamphouse

Jan 25, 2021

For collectors, you won’t want to miss this next take. Two magnets, both brand new, have arrived from the press to the WonderGround Gallery tent, near the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2021. This WonderGuard Gallery is also where you’ll find incredible new Disney artwork and new phone cases.

The magnets feature some of our favorite pets from various franchises, as well as Stitch. First off is the Animals Magnet that goes for about $14.99.

Animals Magnet – $14.99

On this magnet, Dumbo sits center stage on the heart shape. Around him are friends such as Lady & the Tramp, Bolt from Bolt, Pua from Moana, and Squirt the little turtle from Finding Nemo.

The magnet comes with many familiar faces, on a teal background with many flowers and hearts.

Stitch Magnet – $14.99

The Stitch magnet shows off some familiar faces as well, showing Stitch in a hammock with Lilo’s doll, Scrump, at his side. In the background you can clearly see the Hawaiian coastline and sunny air.

Are any of these magnets going to make their way onto your fridge? Let us know in the comments below.

By Jessica Kamphouse

Related Post

News

Will the new Apple Podcast Subscription Service Derail Spotify?

Jan 25, 2021 Jessica Kamphouse
News

Historic Fight turns out to be Historic Upset, Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd Round at UFC 257

Jan 24, 2021 Nayla Siddiqui
News

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 Out: Check here to Know more

Jan 22, 2021 Abahy Singh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

News

New Disney Animals and Stitch Magnets Arrive at EPCOT for International Festival of the Arts 2021

Jan 25, 2021 Jessica Kamphouse
News

Will the new Apple Podcast Subscription Service Derail Spotify?

Jan 25, 2021 Jessica Kamphouse
Gaming

Nioh 2 one of the top games of 2020 has been remastered and is coming to the PlayStation 5.

Jan 24, 2021 David SCHUCHARDT
Gaming

System shock is receiving the remake the bands have been longing and working for.

Jan 24, 2021 David SCHUCHARDT