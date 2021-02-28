K. Michelle & Keyshia Cole :

K. Michelle & Keyshia Cole End Beef And Teases Joint Album. Artist Rivalry is nothing new in Industry. Time abs Again we come across Two singers having same Singing style not liking each other. We are not here to take any names, but when we talk about two Artists not being on a good terms, instantly K. Michelle & Keyshia’s Names come in our Mind.

Both R&B singers known for their outspoken Personalities were take much of a liking for each other. And it’s been almost decade now. Since then there were many Rumours or we say News are in the Air quoting these two singers are now on good terms and we might be getting joint concert or Album any time soon. But it all went to the vain, only to saddened their fans.

But K. Michelle & Keyshia Cole Ended their Long fight and confirmed to be on good terms via Tweets. Duo claimed that whatever it was between the two, was all past. They talked for hours in clubhouse and sang together. Spending few hours together has cleared up Every misunderstandings between them that we might get to see Joint Album. Well we are waiting for that day when These Two queens will drop an album together.

Hmmmm. Maybe if it’s in Gods plan, but i’m wit it https://t.co/CZUUQqxZAv — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 26, 2021

Tell us in comments would you like to see K. Michelle & Keyshia Cole in an Album together.

