Solo Leveling Chapter 183 the next installment of this action-packed monga/web series. The only question is, what will the protagonist do. The series as appalled as the chapters have increased in number. Steadily increasing threats and challenges the protagonist and his colleagues face. the series wantis one that has been seen before and yet with more modern details. though to be fair there are some unique features to this story that makes them total unique. one of these being the fact that the protagonist and his friends can travel back and forth from our world to another. This is quite unusual for the job which has a person reaching the world stock. That and so much more is waiting to be revealed.

Solo Leveling Plot

Solo Leveling story revolves around the mysterious monster games. Specifically, these gates which 10 years earlier series connects our world the monster one. The series focuses on the protagonist who at the beginning is the weakest monster Hunter. This all changed the day he managed to complete a special dungeon. After which he awoke with the discovery that he become a player. Access to the status menu and a variety of other features that other hunters lacked. As a result, he is able to increase he is strength and level as the story progresses. which is good because the most recent arc of the story things has become much harder.

Chapter summary

the most recent chapter of Solo Leveling has shown the protagonist having left Korea is home for Japan. a new series of monster games have appeared in the country releasing giant monsters into the world. The protagonist clashes with on several occasions defeating each of them with some challenge. Believing that they are high-level monsters’ servants of divorce eases that’s shocked to discover that they are just soldiers. Then with a more powerful monster arriving and defeated with some difficulty a further shock, it’s not the boss. after the fight the hero reunites with his friends and discusses what’s going on. Then the main character is hit by powerful magic revealing a message. Specifically, he has been summoned to meet with a powerful monster. The monster is the chained monarch was chained for unknown reasons by the ancient monarchs. He further goes on to explain that there’s been a long-standing battle between the monarchs and another group of monsters called rulers. He then offers to share his knowledge with the hero if he is released from his prison.

Upcoming chapters.

Solo Leveling next chapter release in the first week of February will most likely have one of two outcomes. The first being that the protagonist may grudgingly agree to free the monarch. On the other hand, you may choose to simply leave the monster chain. Both pose a serious risk as it is quite obvious that the monarch cannot be trusted. That being said, it does appear that they have a common enemy and a challenge to defeated them. It should be exciting to see what happens regardless of the choices of the protagonist.