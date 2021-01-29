Want some free Nintendo Switch games? Amazon has you covered with these great deals!

Because of the last couple of months, the spike in gaming, and gamers, has gone up a pretty notch. Social distancing has made many a person a gamer, at least a little, as we all stay indoors and try to avoid each other. In this article, we’re going to list the games that have garnered the most sales, and where you can go to get those sales. Some of them are basically free, but they won’t last long.

All of these sales are through Amazon, so if you have Amazon Prime, all the better for you! Get a new, or an old remake, through our know how, and you might just e stet up for another month.

Below are our picks that we spied going up for sale on Amazon.

Carnival Games

Even though we can’t go to real carnivals, the carnival can come to us. This carnival game was popularized on the Wii back in the day, but has now come polished, primmed, and ready to go on the Nintendo Switch Amazon Store. This game is being sold right now for as low as 15$ on Amazon, so don’t miss out on this fantastic ride of a game.

Just Dance 2021

Just because you can’t club it up in 2020 doesn’t mean you need to miss out on dancing in 2021. A proud addition to the famous Just Dance series that was again popularized back in the Wii and Kinect days, Just Dance comes back with the latest hits in this grand sequel that’ll have you dancing your worries away in no time. This game is on sale for 30$, when it was 50$ at full price. Sounds like a good deal to me!

New Super Mario Bros Deluxe

Mario is no stranger to the Switch, but it isn’t every day that you see a mainline Mario game go this hard in the sales department. This game is on sale right now for a low 45$. The version you’re getting comes with everything you love about the Mushroom Kingdom and more.

What do you think of these sales? Will you be making a trip to Amazon today for these games? Let us know in the comments below.