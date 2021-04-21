Airtags released at $29 in the US, is it another overpriced product by Apple ?

Airtags released at $29 in the US:

Airtags released, let’s find out more about this product.

Apple is known for its luxurious devices, iPhones are most sold items in the world till date. iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods are the products by apple you will use time and again. But being biggest distributor of technology one controversy that always arises whenever there is new product by apple in the market is its prices. There is always a debate about this, is it worth to pay this much? Recently one such product is released by Apple in USA, called Airtags. Which has already sparked this debate.

so, let’s Find out what Are Airtags and why people think it is overpriced.

What are Airtags?

Airtags released recently are nothing but a tracking device. They are introduced by apple as key finders. To put it in simpler words, if you install and attach this to your keys or any item you tend to forget you can simply find it. This will be Bluetooth tracker you can simply connect it to your phone and you will never lost your belonging on which you have installed Airtags ( as long as you don’t lose your phone, well that’s another story).

Since, 2019 there has been rumours in the air about this tracking device. But what we don’t expect was price. We know Apple devices can be on pricier side, but Airtags released in USA with base price of $29.

paying $29 for tracking device or key finder as quoted by Apple itself is it worth it? Tell us in comments.

Reaction on Airtags prices :

Fans of Apple Devices are clearly not happy with the prices. You can buy actual device at the price point of $29, but the twist is Key ring for Airtags is priced at $35 Which make it total of $64. However you can buy pack of 4 Airtags in $99.

A key ring for AirTags are more expensive that AirTags themselves. What is this logic? pic.twitter.com/Yym5ZfC5Km — Leo Liu (@LeoLiu069) April 20, 2021

When there is something new in market there are relations good or bad. So, good thing is people are actually welcoming this device as it will come handy keeping price point of aside.

Will you buy Airtags at this price, so that you never lose your belongings ?

