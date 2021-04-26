Access Google Assistance Without “Hey Google” Command, Thanks To Google Guacamole

Google Guacamole will let you use voice assistant without saying ‘Hey, Google?

Google Guacamole will let you use voice assistant without saying ‘Hey, Google,’ report says.

Have you ever been so Busy that, you just commanded a declining call to your Voice assistant, but there was no Response? Now it’s good news for you, as there is no need to quote “Hey Google” Every time you are commanding something to it.

so, Tackle such problem Google voice assistant is enhancing its features. It will definitely time saving and of course who doesn’t like quick command receiving assistant.

If reports to be believed, Google has already opted for internal testing of Guacamole. The Guacamole feature will run in Android 11 in Google App Beta 12.5.

Find your iPhone even When it is a silent mode or not disturbed well, we are really looking forward to it. Now you can also create smart home routines. Google hasn’t commented anything about its new features as of now. But as per reports, these enhanced features will help in various other aspects as well.

To enable this feature, users have to click and read a set of terms and conditions. The update introduced a new Guacamole menu in the Google Assistant settings list for some users, the outlet reported, although it’s not functional yet.

This new update will allow you to say “stop” or “snooze” to stop an alarm. It also stated that users will be able to say, “answer the call,” or “decline the call.” As per 9to5Google reports. 9to5Google also stated that this feature is still in the enhancement phase. And Google is still testing it, but only Google Employees can get to use this Google Guacamole for now.

Also read: The Groot Is Now A Real-Life Free Walking Robot Using Disney Imagineering’s Project Kiwi

Pros and cons of Google Guacamole to keep in mind:

Pros :

The first and Foremost thing that came to mind after hearing about this new enhancement to voice assistant is ok, now we can directly get to the point. Without Greeting Google Several times.

This will be time-saving as mentioned earlier you can simply stop your Annoying Alarm by saying “Stop”

This feature will come handy on the go.

Cons:

while Getting to know this feature we came across major Flaw that it wouldn’t be very specific Command. What if you didn’t mean to stop your stopwatch but screaming stop anyways?

However, we will only get to know this feature more after using it. So wait till next months to get your hands on this feature.

HIGHLIGHTS :

Google Guacamole will let you use voice assistant without saying ‘Hey, Google,’ report says.

This new update will allow you to say “stop” or “snooze” to stop an alarm. It also stated that users will be able to say, “answer the call,” or “decline the call.”

Google is still testing it, but only Google Employees can get to use this Google Guacamole for now.