Biden to block Immigration from India:

Biden to block Immigration from India due to Covid Spike effective from next week.



Covid cases are Surging day by day and one of the worst-hit countries of the second wave of Covid is India. This country having the Second largest Population in the world fighting with all its strength to recover from Covid’s loss.

To stop Spreading this virus, traveling abroad is banned in several countries. Hence, American president Joe Biden took the decision to block immigration from India. This decision was taken to Halt the widespread of the virus from country to country.

“On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately, The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India.”

Said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary in a Recently released statement to the press. This Immigration policy will be implemented from next week. Let’s take a look at what this whole policy about. And who can actually Travel to the USA?

Who can actually Travel to America under a special permit :

So, this policy will come into action starting next week. But this will be applicable to Non-American. And that to residing in India for more than fourteen days. US Citizens, NRI ( US Citizen), for vacation purposes aren’t restricted and they can travel with a special permit.

Other countries that banned immigration from India :

Countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, New Zealand, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and UAE have banned Indian citizens.

However, its citizen under the special permit is still allowed following Every norm possible. These decisions are taken to stop the cycle of contamination. When these traveling bans will be lifted is unknown. We can expect it once the case count will be low in India.

Current Covid Situation in India :

386,829 more people tested positive for covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total of cases 18,762,976, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning. Currently, Active cases in India are around 31 lakhs.

Since starting of April this year cases are increasing in India day by day.

However, despite this Travel ban, the countries mentioned are working and helping India to overcome this situation. As India is facing an Oxygen shortage help is pouring in for this precious Gas. Many countries providing aids to combat this deadly virus in every way possible.