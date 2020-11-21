Intel NUC recent M15 Laptop kit is getting out with the 11th generation processor, Specs and features

Intel, an American MNC and technical company, is well-known for its output of the highest-valued semiconductor chip, x86 series of microprocessors. Formerly, the firm has decided to initiate computing devices under the brand NUC, Next Unit of Computing. NUC is Intel’s designation for its ultra-small self-contained PCs, which is known for the production of small desktop PCs.

Intel NUC M15 Laptop kit specs

The report states that the new NUC M15 is a pre-built laptop that was established by Intel’s 10nm Quad-Core Tiger Lake Processor. Speaking of Intel’s NUC’s recent laptop kit, it was acknowledged with a codenamed Bishop County, a white box laptop that can go trade skillfully. Intel had chosen this procedure in a manner to minimize the time spent on the research and development of this laptop kit. The device’s display has a dimension of 15.6 inches 1089p IPS, with either touch or non-touch panel option for the clients. Besides, the new NUC M15 laptop kit from Intel is reported to be powered with the 11th generation core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 quad-core processor.

Intel NUC M15 Laptop kit key features

Graphics card: According to the sources, the laptop kit does not feature a discrete GPU card, meanwhile features an Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics card.

Memory: Coming to the memory of the PC, the device has an option to both 8GB and 16GB RAM.

Storage capacity: The device will no longer possess m.2 NVMe SSD and the storage capacity will soon be revealed by the product seller. On the other hand, it lacks to hold a slot for an SD card.

The NUC M15 laptop kit will weigh around 1.7 Kg.

The device comes with two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB-A 10Gbps ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a full-sized HDMI port.

The keyboard is centered under the display with a large glass Windows Precision trackpad.

Battery performance: Intel convinced the clients that the device reaches them with a 73 Watts per hour battery thereby providing them 16 hours of working.