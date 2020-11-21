Vivo launched two mystifying mobile phones spotted at TENAA, Know about Specs and Features

Lately the firm, Vivo has launched their mobile phones which are expected to be a part of the iQoo range. iQoo seems to launch a new smartphone in China. The reason could be due to the launch of two mysterious smartphones, with the model number V2036A and V2054A. It is expected to have a 5G connectivity with SA/NSA band support.

Vivo mysterious smartphones Specs

As per the reports, it has two mysterious phones with their model number V2035A and V2054A. Model number Vivo V2036A: This mobile model has been spotted on the 3C certification site. It is expected to have 10 Watts charging capacity. This idea puts forward the question of 0EM working on developing multiple smartphones. It’s too early to take a position on its specs and options. This model is yet to get to the list of TENAA.

Model number Vivo V2054A

The Vivo V2054A was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. TENAA does not publish the full specifications of the phone yet but the tipster did. This model is expected to be part of the iQoo Series. This cryptic phone is expected to have a feature of 6.58 inches display and is also expected to run on android phones. It has a battery backup of 4910 mAh. The mobile has a dimension of 164.15*75.35*8.4 mm. But there are still no clear-cut ideas for this phone and the release date is yet to be disclosed. This unnamed mobile will support 10 watts charging capacity.

Vivo’s two mysterious smartphones features

Vivo recently unleashed the OriginOS in China which is well-known for its Android skin in mobiles. The skin will flourish FunTouch OS and can give rise to a new grid-like UI along with many nano alerts, new wallpapers which can change according to the phones’s climatic weather. Vivo also confirmed that it will set its motion first on OriginOS in its upcoming ‘X series’ smartphone. OriginOS will likely be enhancing its features for several Vivo and iQoo branded smartphones in China. But the speculation goes on, that the new phone is in the mid-range or entry-level segment. It looks like The launch of OriginOS could start a month or two in its house market.