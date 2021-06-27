About The Championship-

UEFA EURO 2020 is an annual football competition. UEFA EURO 2020 or 2020 UEFA European Football Championship is the sixteenth UEFA European Championship. The championship organized by the Union of European Football Associations is the international men’s football championship of Europe. In this tournament 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries played together. It has to start from 12 June to 12 July 2020. But due to covid-19, the championship was postponed in Europe and rescheduled from 11 June to 11 July.

UEFA EURO 2020 Day 14-

After the group stage, two days without football all finished. Now the match starts and these matches are knock-out matches and these are officially released.

The schedule for the day 14 matches are-

Wales vs Denmark in Amsterdam

Italy vs Austria in London

Both the matches are going to be solid thrilling matches.

Wales vs Denmark-

Match Information-

This match is going to be live at 6 p.m local time and across Europe and it can be seen by 5 p.m in the United Kingdom and from 12 pm on the eastern coast. And 9 a.m on the western coast. Anyone can see it from the stadium in Amsterdam, the Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands. We can also watch it on Television and Mobile.

How to watch-

From television we can watch the match on ESPN if in the United States, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, CTV if in Canada, ITV 1UK, STV Scotland if it is United kingdom.

We can also watch the match through online mode, WatchESPN, FuboTV if in the United States, TSC app, CTV app if we are in Canada, and The ITV Hub if in the United Kingdom.

Italy vs. Austria-

Match Information-

The match is going to start from 9 p.m across Europe, 8 p.m local time if we are in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m on East Coast, 12 p.m on the west coast. Anyone can see it from the stadium in Wembley Stadium, London, England. And we also can watch it on our phones and laptops.

How to watch-

From television we can watch the match on ABC if it is in the United States; TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, CTV if it is in Canada; BBC One if it is in the United Kingdom; RAI 1, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 if it is in Italy.

We can also watch the match through online mode, WatchESPN, FuboTV if it is in the United States; TSN.ca, TSN app, CTV app if it is in Canada; BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web if it is in the United Kingdom; RaiPlay, SKY GO Italia, NOW TV if it is in Italy.

We can also check the live update from google and get the score from any part of the world.