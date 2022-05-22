MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS F1 2022 SPANISH GRAND PRIX – WITH LIVE EVENT STANDING

All about the Max Verstappen

Arriving as Formula 1’s youngest ever competitor at just 17 years old, Verstappen pushed his car, his rivals and the sport’s record books to the limit. The baby-faced Dutchman with the heart of a lion took the Toro Rosso – and then the Red Bull – by the horns with his instinctive racing style.

F1’s youngest points scorer soon became its youngest race winner – at the age of 18 years and 228 days – with an opportunistic but controlled drive on debut for Red Bull in Barcelona 2016. A true wheel-to-wheel racer, another stunning drive in Brazil from the back of the pack to the podium on a treacherous wet track kept the plaudits coming.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WON SPANISH GRAND PRIX 2022

Max Verstappen wrestled back the advantage in the 2022 Formula One campaign with victory in Barcelona.

It looked set to be a Charles Leclerc waltz to the finish after the reigning world champion put his Red Bull in the gravel early on yet the Ferrari power unit gave way midway through to force a retirement.

That opened the way for Verstappen to fight back and lead a one-two for his team.

Despite DRS issues and a feisty defence by George Russell, the Dutchman came home comfortably with Sergio Perez behind.

Russell rolled home third ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who bounced back from an early puncture to come home fifth. The Brit looked good for fourth but a late DNF risk from overheating caused Mercedes to ask him to slow down, letting Carlos Sainz by.

Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda rounded off the points positions.

