Bachelorette Star Trista Sutter informs about her Husband Ryan Sutter’s Lyme Disease Diagnosis

A tremendous woman who is an American actress, physical therapist, as well as dancer name Trista Sutter was born on October 28, 1972, and is also the runner-up on The Bachelor season 1 before becoming the star of The Bachelorette’s inaugural season. While viewers are watching the latest season of The Bachelorette on ABC, Trista Sutter, the original Bachelorette, is speaking up about her husband Ryan Sutter’s Lyme Disease struggle.

Health Issues

On 29th June, Sutter who visited the inaugural season of The Bachelorette discussed her husband’s health struggles where she went emotional for her husband Ryan. Ryan tested positive for COVID-19 last year and was also infected with the Epstein-Barr virus. The year 2020 has not been good for him as he had been suffering from a variety of health issues. However, COVID and the Barr virus was not the end of his illness, this year he learned that he had been suffering from Lyme disease as well.

The dilemma of Trista Sutter on husband’s illness

Trista Sutter is revealing the truth about her family’s condition. The reality TV actress, who rose to fame as the first Bachelorette in 2003 and later married participant Ryan Sutter, has spoken out about her hubby’s recent Lyme illness diagnosis. It’s not easy for a wife to see her man struggling for a very long time.

They’ve not been able to discover a method to manage his ailments, and Trista said that Ryan has “his up and down days” on the Almost Famous podcast hosted by fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. Sutter stated that it’s very difficult to watch the person you love the most in the world feeling bad. He is such a good person and seeing him suffer this way makes their heart cry inside out. She added by saying that Ryan does not show anyone about the suffering that he is facing and always keeps a smile so that the family around him does not worry about his health.

Ryan’s Comment on his illness

Ryan said in an Instagram post from December 2020 that whatever he’s got isn’t contagious because nobody in his family has been affected. Then, in May, he disclosed the mystery ailment was Lyme disease on his wife’s podcast Better Etc.

Toxic exposure, particularly mold exposure, damaged my immune system. Lyme disease was shown to be present in my system. It appears to be something I’ll always have. Now that I know, I can rebuild my immune system to combat it,’ he explained.

