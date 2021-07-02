The Masked Singer Season 6 Release Date, Cast and, All Latest Updates

About The Masked Singer Season 6

The Masked Singer is an American reality television show for singing which was telecasted their premiere on Fox on January 2, 2019. It is a Masked Singer franchise which started in South Korea and in this the famous singer sing songs but they wear costumes which cover their whole body from head to toe and also uses face mask just to hide their identities. and if they get eliminated they have to remove their mask in front of everyone. And this awesome show was hosted by Nick Cannon

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke come in the first episode of the masked singer. All the singers with high popularity will stay and all the singers with less popularity will get eliminated as they can not to recognized by anyone. Then the eliminated singer takes off their mask to reveal their identity.

Previous Seasons Record and How it proceeds-

The winners of the last five seasons are T-Pain as “Monster”, Wayne Brady as “Fox”, Kandi Burruss as “Night Angel”, LeAnn Rimes as “Sun”, and Nick Lachey as “Piglet”.

The Masked Singer is a television show in which all the famous competitors sang for 90 seconds by covering the face and whole body with costumes in order to not get identified by anyone and judged involve panelist votes and audience member votes. The least popular have to take off their mask just to reveal their identity. The process of continuous eliminating continued until we have 3 finalists and from those three one was declared as a winner after performing one time more and gave the title of the “golden mask” trophy as a price.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Premier Release Date-

As of now, there is no such date mention somewhere. But the news of season 6 of The masked singer is out. so we feel that is going to be live soon. Some guesses are from observation of previous season’s researches as we find that the Masked Singer was telecasted two times in a year. The once in the season of spring and one in fall. And when we see the masked singer in falls we find that season 2 was aired on 25 September and season 4 was aired on 23 September and both of them have the same day i.e, on Wednesday. And after these predictions, we find that the new season which is season 6 of Masked Singer will be aired on Wednesday only, in September and the exact date will are pretending is 22 September 2021.

The Excepted Judges of The masked singer season 6 are-

After the official announcement that the season 6 of The masked singer, we can say the judges were the same which are used to be in the previous season- Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke will be back as judges on The Masked Singer Season 6 in the fall. And we also think the host will also remain the same host Nick Cannon. They are judging from past seasons which make them aware of how to proceed and also help to make the decision as they already know. And also fans are used to see only those people as a judge which teach them. It also helped to grow the voices which to determine the famous celebrities how the people know you and how much you feel connected to the audience. As you are wearing fast then no one can determine the body or physical part. All can understand your voice and how good you are. Whether you are famous or not. It also helps to give exposure to the new talented singers and we can understand the best singer voice without seeing the face of the singer.