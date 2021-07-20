Hannity says ‘I Believe in the Science of Vaccines’ and urges Fox News Viewers to take vaccine: ‘Please Take COVID Seriously’

Hannity encourages people to get vaccinated

Several Fox News presenters have been reprimanded for their opinions, and they have been accused of propagating pandemic misinformation about lockdowns, restrictions, and mask implementation, all while acting against health precautions and regulations.

Earlier this year Hannity behaved contrary to his arguments of today, stating that he was ‘beginning to have doubts’ about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The funny thing is that on Monday night he said ‘And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination’ and he urged his viewers to ‘please take COVID seriously’ and to take the vaccine against COVID-19.

‘I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more deaths. Research like crazy, talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously.’

Pro or anti-vaccine propaganda?

These brief examples of Hannity’s polar opposite affirmations that have changed in a short period of time show the uncertainty of his real opinions. Was he just trying to please the public by saying the latter things? All we know is that he seemed genuinely concerned about the evolution of this pandemic and its repercussions.

Hannity’s comments came on the same day that two other Fox News stars advised viewers to be vaccinated, statements that contrast sharply with those made by other major Fox News figures, most notably Tucker Carlson.

More and more Fox News hosts, such as Steve Doocy and Bill Hemmer, are starting to campaign and encourage the public to get vaccinated and to respect the coronavirus regulations overall. On the other side, presenters like Tucker Carlson and Brian Kilmeade kept on supporting anti-vaccine Americans and spread misinformation about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

According to health officials, more than 99% of recent COVID-19 infections have occurred among the unvaccinated population, which shows bright future perspectives for the people who are already vaccinated or for those that intend to get the vaccine.

The main factor of the rise in Monday’s vaccination appeals is the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The new COVID-related outbreak in the United States seems to have been caused by the more contagious delta variant strain which keeps spreading across the country. Despite the fact that the vaccination rates have remained at a steady level, the delta variant became the dominant COVID-19 strain.

