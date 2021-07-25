San Miguel spoils game-winner as Arwind Santos scores a winner to take SMB second straight win

Another victory for Santos

Arwind Santos helped out San Miguel to overcome NorthPort, 88-86, on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. In the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, this was their second consecutive victory. The Batang Pier battled back from a 16-point fourth-quarter hole to tie the game with seven seconds left before Santos hit the game-winning shot to give San Miguel (2-1) the victory.

San Miguel Beermen defeated Northport 88-86 in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, with Arwind Santos’ last-second attempt proving to be on point. The Beermen held a seven-point advantage against the Batang Pier at halftime, 52-45, but the wards of head coach Leo Austria had a more powerful third quarter.

SMB’s offensive attack was spearheaded by CJ Perez, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, and Santos, who had 17 points, including the game-winner with 1.2 seconds left in the game.

A fierce battle

Mo Tautuaa put San Miguel up 14 points, 68-54, although Greg Slaughter, who was has just made his debut in PBA, blasted a triple at the 3:56 mark to put NorthPort up 72-61, with SMB still ahead. This was Greg Slaughter’s first triple hit in his entire career.

SMB had its greatest win of the season at 16, 79-63 when Von Pessumal scored a tremendous three-pointer. Northport, on the other hand, went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to three points, 82-79, before Santos’ basket made it 84-79.

Santos was penalized for a technical foul with 7.3 seconds left after elbowing Sidney Onweubere, resulting in a Robert Bolick free shot that tied the game at 86-all after the Batang Pier had fallen down by 16 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

Spoiled game-winner

Slaughter was a major part of NorthPort’s comeback effort, which saw the team outscore San Miguel 21-5 before Santos’ game-winning jumper. But even Slaughter’s massive boost wasn’t sufficient to give Northport the win, and the team dropped to 1-2.

After blocking a shot from Santos, Robert Bolick was able to level the game at 86 each with a technical free throw, and Santos then hit the clutch jumper to put his team back on top with hardly any time left. Slaughter led Northport with 23 points and 17 rebounds in his return to the game. Despite the Batang Pier’s 1-2 score, Bolick made 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

