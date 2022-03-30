Miranda Lambert announces Las Vegas residency called Velvet Rodeo at Planet Hollywood

Taking in minds the current trends in the most popular and headlining residencies on the Las Vegas Strip in recent years, you must have noticed that most of these superstars are country artists, and out of those stars most of them are women. And that’s because they are good in both, business as well as work.

Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced the latest Vegas residency show today, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, opening at Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort on September 23. Considering the 38-year-old singer and songwriter was just crowned Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and rules as the most decorated artist in ACM history, this one looks like a lock.

Tickets for 24 concerts running from September 2022 through April 2023 will be on sale to the general public starting on April 7 at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas. Lambert will be taking the baton at Zappos Theater after one of the most successful country artists of all time, Shania Twain, closes out her second Vegas residency show there on September 10.

Velvet Rodeo will give fans an up-close-and-personal opportunity to experience Lambert’s numerous hits and beloved album cuts from her seven No. 1 albums, according to today’s announcement. Her new album Palomino is scheduled for release on April 29.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said in a statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines … so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up.”

Here’s Lambert’s complete schedule at Zappos Theater: September 23, 24, 28 and 30; October 1, 5, 7 and 8; November 26, 27 and 30; December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11; March 24, 25 and 30; and April 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.

In celebration of the residency, iHeartMedia will present “iHeartCountry LIVE with Miranda Lambert” from Casa Rosa Nashville, featuring an intimate performance and exclusive interview that will stream on YouTube and radio, on April 6 at 7 p.m.

Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment also announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Velvet Rodeo will be donated to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has raised over $6 million to promote the adoption of rescue pets and support animal shelters across the country.

