Sabrent releases its 8TB Rocket 4 Plus Gen 4 SSD for $1499

When everyone is trying prank each other, Sabrent came up with an announcement from Tech Geeks. Sabrent has announced the release of their Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen 4 SSD on Amazon for $1,499. That’s a lot of cash, but in return of that one will getting superfast Gen 4 speeds on the massive 8TB of storage space. That’s enough storage to install any high-end game, almost of your Steam library or do some high quality video playback rendering.

April Fool’s day came up with a lot of great deal on the internet — Similar to Sabrent other deals are the RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD gaming laptop, which is available only $1,199 at Newegg over which large discount are also applicable. And if you are looking for a new monitor at best price and features, you must check out the Gigabyte M32U now at a price of $599? That’s a great steal deal for a 144Hz 4K monster-sized monitor.

Best Deals across Platform

Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus Gen 4 SSD: now $1,499 on Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD 15-Inch (RTX 3070): was $1,899, now $1,199 at Newegg

Gigabyte M32U: was $800, now $599 at Newegg

Elegoo Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $439 at Amazon with discount coupon applied

Freenove Big Hexapod Robot K: was $164, now $154 at Amazon with coupon

System Requirements for Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus Gen 4 SSD

You will need a motherboard that supports either PCIe Gen4 or higher and, if you want to place it into a laptop, then your motherboard must supports M.2 2280.

Once you get the motherboard sorted, you’d be able to use one of the fastest SSD available in the market with a performance speeds of up to 7GBps (read) and 6GBps (write); Which is significantly down from the 6.85GBps quoted for the 4TB model;whereas, random IOPS are far higher and probably constitute a better benchmark.

Their are many features which include an endurance of 6PB written. That brings us to the next (important) question; what will come after the Destroyer and the Battleship, special x16 PCIe Gen4 cards that merge eight SSDs into a virtual high capacity storage vessel.

The HighPoint Technologies SSD7540 was the base card used for the two aforementioned products and it yielded speeds of up to 23GBps. We bet that this next Sabrent powerhouse will be called the Aircraft carrier.

