Coachella’s Doja Cat Tells that Her Favorite Taco Bell Item Is Returning to Menus

During Doja Cat’s amazing performance in this year’s Coachella, she shared the information about one of her favorite items at Taco Bell making a comebacks in the stores.

Not only Doja Cat but along her many other celebrities performed in major acts including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and The Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia were a part of current year’s music festival. First Weekend of the music festival is officially finished, however, there is still one more weekend which will be beginning on April 22 and ending on April 24.

Earlier Taco Bell announced their partnership with Doja Cat back in February when she was starred in the company’s Super Bowl commercial called “The Grande Escape.” In the advertisement Doja Cat and her friends escape from clown college and enjoy some Taco Bell. Along with the ad, Doja Cat also released a cover of the song “Celebrity Skin” by Hole.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” she said in one of her statements, “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

In her latest viral TikTok video, she told her TikTok followers that she had to write a “jingle” from the famous Taco Bell Mexican pizza, calling it “contractual” and it was very secretive.

“Keep this s**t a secret i’m not tryna do it so ima make it terrible on purpose,” she wrote that was displayed on the video.

“I gotta do this f**kin’ TikTok and everybody keeps calling it a jingle, it’s for Taco Bell,” she said, “They want me to rap about Mexican Pizza so I just wanna give you a heads up before you see that s**t, just know, it’s contractual. I know it’s bad.”

Also Read: Moon River Music Festival 2022 Lineup features Leon Bridges, The National, Drew Holcomb & Many more