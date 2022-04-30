ER actress JOSSARA JINARO died at the age of 48, sad post shared by husband Matt Bogado

ER actress Jossara Jinaro passed away earlier on Wednesday, April 27, after her long running battle with the deadly cancer.

Her husband Matt Bogado announced this sad news by a Facebook post where he also included their family photo, and after hearing this news her fans across the world the devastated.

‘With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022,’ he wrote. She was just 48-years-old.

The image he Posted showed their family-of-four which included Jinaro, Bogado and their two children – smiling together at their vacation during the fall season.

He continued in the caption, ‘Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.

‘Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer.’

The widower added, ‘Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever.’

In the emotional post Matt further expressed, ‘Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way.

‘A public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area. More details will come soon.’ The Brazilian-born actress and was raised in Colombia but later she migrated to the United States with her family.

When she was 16 she left home and started her dream of pursuing an acting career with the help of an agent in Chicago.

She was later persuaded to move to Los Angeles to continue to work on her career in the entertainment industry.

Eventually she snagged the role of Virginia Bustos in a series called Viva Vegas. The brunette beauty went on to secure roles in ER, Passions, and Judging Amy.

Earlier she was seen in 2005’S Havoc, where she worked with Anne Hathaway, and in World Trade Center, where she co-starred with Maggie Gyllenhaal.

In 2009 she returned to Colombia to appear in the telenovela La Bella Ceci y El Imprudente, then ventured back to LA to work on the show East Los High.

Additionally, the star produced shorts and was recognized with awards from The Los Angeles Reel Film Festival and The Scarlet Waters Film Festival in 2012.

Also Read: Janelle Monáe come out as non-binary in a recent interview