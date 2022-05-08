Dwayne Johnson confirms reshooting DCU’s ‘Black Adam’ via his Instagram post

Despite the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) seemingly getting underway earlier this year (2022), recent announcements have meant that many of DC’s upcoming movies have been delayed, including Dwayne Johnson’s prized project.

Many DC fans have been wanting a Black Adam feature for a while, and now it is finally coming to life.

The movie will follow Teth-Adam (Johnson) during his slave days in the fictional North African country of Khandaq. The cast also includes Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, as well as Pierce Brosnan.

Black Adam is one of this year’s DCEU releases, in spite of delays that saw the feature pushed back from July 2022 to October 2022.

While this is only a three-month delay, it raised questions as to why the highly-anticipated movie has been delayed. These questions were answered, however, around two days ago (May 5th, 2022), when Johnson posted a picture on his Instagram account.

Johnson’s recent Instagram post shows the actor looking at a monitor with director Jaume Collet-Serra, and a VFX editor. All three men look focused and ready to get the show on the road, again.

The actor stated on the post that he and the crew are “back on set of Black Adam with our 750+ talented crew of filmmakers as we gear up to put some final details and last touches on our movie before we lock and deliver.”

This confirms that reshoots are taking place, meaning that both cast and crew are determined to give fans the best live-action version of Black Adam that they can.

Filming for the project ended last year (2021), and after a few months, post-production has begun. Johnson has been notably interested in the role of Black Adam, a character associated with DC hero Shazam, for years, and it’s great to see him putting so much into the upcoming movie (along with the crew).

The actor is known to kindly and publicly thank his fellow cast members as well as dedicate time to give thanks to everyone who worked on the movie; this is seen in this post as well, as Johnson’s caption also states “What a talented CREW!”

We hope to see Black Adam hit cinemas on its intended release date of October 21st, 2022.

