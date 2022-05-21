Barca started the match with a stunning form after going 30-1 in Spain this season. However, Lyon were far too strong.

Olympique Lyonnais are champions of Europe again after defeating FC Barcelona 3-1 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final. This was an unprecedented eighth win for the storied French team as they defeated Barcelona for the third time in the last three seasons on Europe’s most prestigious stage. Amandine Henry Ada Hegerberg, and Catarina Macario scored goals for Lyon as well as Alexia Putellas recorded a goal for Barcelona. Macario was the very first United States international to score in the UEFA Champions League final, either for women or men.

This game saw the French team quickly advance to Barcelona and advancing forward and putting pressure on the opposition. The first 30 minutes of the game was won by Lyon after the team got to score within the 6th minute thanks to an incredible strike from Henry from just beyond the box. Henry as well as Putellas attempting to play for the ball and after winning the battle, Henry struck the ball from a distance, and then beat the keeper at the far the post.

Barcelona’s attempts to earn possession failed as Lyon increased their advantage in the 23rd minute. Salma Bacha won the ball and played the ball to the sideline to give assistance into the box to the waiting Hegerberg who scored the shot with a low shot. The eight-time champions doubled their advantage after half an hour, as Macario scored as Hegerberg placed the ball into the box.

Barcelona began to show signs of life at the close of the first period when Putellas scored to make it two points more but it was not enough. It made her the top goal scorer of the UWCL this season. Additionally, she’s the first player to score 11 goals in a season at this event since Lyon’s Hegerberg recorded 15 points in 2017-18.