TVF Aspirants Episode 3: Release Date and How To Watch and the complete storyline.

TVF Aspirants :

TVF’s Aspirants aired on the 7th of April 2021 became overnight success since its first episode. One of the major reasons for this success is this TVF’s series is quite relatable to every aspiring student. This series is focused on the problems faced by UPSC Aspirants. But anyone who has been through this phase in life or facing this problem can relate well to each and every character of the series. This 2 episodes old series has already garnered more than expected attention already.

So, Now let’s take a look at the complete storyline, a brief recap of the first two episodes, and what to expect from this upcoming third Episode.

TVF’s Aspirants Storyline:

As mentioned earlier, this Indian web series highlights the Story of UPSC aspirants. But after watching two episodes it is safe to say that this is a very emotional take on this side of life. Because it has perfectly shown struggles, success, and friendships in this phase of life.

The story of the series revolves around 3 friends Abhilash, SK, and Guri, They are preparing for one of the most competitive exams in India. the story takes place in the past and the present where the past captures the struggle and the drama behind the making of UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi, while the present talks about the aftermath. It is the story of perseverance, passion, struggle encircling friendship, love, and life As per IMDb.

As having more than a billion of the population any competition is toughest in India because the number of competitors increases exponentially. This web series has raised these issues related to students really well. It has an average of 9 out of 10 ratings on all reviewing platforms including IMDb as well.

Where to watch Aspirants :

You can watch Aspirants on YouTube, at TVF’s official YouTube channel The Viral Fever. Click here to watch the first two episodes of the series.

Recap of First 2 Episodes :

Episode 1:

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead role this series first episode was a roller coaster ride. It had portrayed several emotions and yes it really conveyed well. It has shown a little bit of the back story of 3 leads. And yes their natural acting is the key to success. We will not gonna spoil much for you here watch this amazing series on your own.

Episode 2:

The second episode focuses mainly on the importance of having good teachers. Abhilash will struggle in this episode to find a good teacher. And this struggle seems to be followed in 3rd episode as well. So, let’s find out when TVF Aspirant’s 3rd episode will air.

TvF Aspirants 3rd episode Release Date and How To Watch:

The official release date for 3rd episode hasn’t been announced as of now. But it will more likely to release when TVF’s official YouTube channel will reach 8.5 million subscribers. So, if you have already watched the first 2 episodes and can’t wait for the third one just go and subscribe to their official channel on the above-given link.

Till then watch the Aspirants Trailer for episode 2Here: