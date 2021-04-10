Why Crystal Hefner is supporting Kendra Wilkinson ?

Widow of Hugh Hefner Crystal Hefner supporting Kendra Wilkinson? For those who don’t know it might not that strange to you. But Wilkinson is known for being one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends.

“I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. I side with Kendra here,” wrote Crystal on MeWe.

This statement of hers came after kendra’s infamous feud with Holly Madison. So now it is clear that she has chosen her side and clearly supporting Kendra instead of Holly.

Crystal further quoted that she doesn’t really why women can’t enjoy their uncommon experience at playboy mansion instead of fighting for attention. According to her they will never get to live that experience ever in their life. She hopes one day they will all get along and talk about their experience.

What happened between Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson:

In an interview Madison claimed that she moved to playboy mansion before she was intimate with Hugh. Madison didn’t really like her claim and in a podcast she revealed that Wilkinson is trying to be innocent. Which has risen the feud between the two. Madison said she is not slut shaming but you will not aj to move to the mansion unless you have intimate relationship with Hugh Hefner. Now, Crystal Hefner supporting Kendra Wilkinson and advices them to get along. Do you agree with Kendra’s claim? Tell us in comments.

