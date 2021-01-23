The legend of Zelda breath the wild 2 has so many fake leaks some question if there’s a better game. Specifically, intends are beginning to suggest that the oak arena of time is the best of all so the games. There can be no denying that breath of the wild is a tremendous game. It’s has incredible graphics, in-depth adventure, and a huge area to explore. Yet, many fans feel that in every other aspect the original opening of time was better. Of course, some of that frustration is due to the constant lack of official information about breath of the wild 2. Though, fans are getting tired of new news they are always excited to hear possible titles for the new game.

The Legend of Zelda breath of the wild 2 fake leaks

Ever since the announcement the Legend of Zelda breath of the wild 2 project there have been numerous fake leaks. Quite literally hundreds of people have claimed to know when Nintendo will announce new information about the game. Of course far more common have been the possible names for the second game. the two most well-known being breath of evil and echoes of the past. Recently rumors have been spreading that the name will be shadows of the lost. It is important to remember however that all of these are just rumors. No matter how entertaining it is to see people try to predict what Nintendo will do there is nothing official.

The Legend of Zelda ocarina of time is better.

Rages over when the second breath of the wild game be released other fans argue over whether or not it best series. while it is true that being the newest game with the best technology it holds a certain amount of attention. But when compared to older game franchise there is one name that always comes to mind first. That is the Legend of Zelda ocarina of time, the original and the remakes. No other title franchise can compete with its music, storytelling, or gameplay. With that as a standard we now see what breath in the wild to has to achieve to become the best.